Deaths published Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

TULSA
Grace, David L., 71, Grace Sand Co. owner and Marine Corps veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Guthrie, Leslie, 68, Tulsa Community College nursing instructor, died Thursday, Sept. 24. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Miller, Harold, 97, retired city engineer and World War II Army veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, and service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Noah, David Gene, 72, veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 22. Viewing 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Private family services.
Penrod, Charles Raymond “Chuck,” 67, retired 911 supervisor and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 24. Services pending. Mark Griffith Riverside, Sand Springs.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Cagle, Charles Londel, 53, draftsman, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Services pending. Moore’s Memory, Tulsa.
Hominy
Slamans, Charles E., 76, S&S Accounting owner, died Tuesday, Sept. 15. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Church of the Nazarene. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Sapulpa
Almeida, Jack, 78, Oklahoma Fixture Co. millman and Army veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 19. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Traditions Funeral Home Chapel, Kellyville, and graveside memorial service, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Muskogee
Vaughan, Cecil Dathan, 91, business owner and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, Okmulgee.
