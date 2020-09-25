 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Friday, Sept. 25, 2020
0 entries

Deaths published Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Grace, David L., 71, Grace Sand Co. owner and Marine Corps veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Guthrie, Leslie, 68, Tulsa Community College nursing instructor, died Thursday, Sept. 24. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Miller, Harold, 97, retired city engineer and World War II Army veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, and service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home. 

Noah, David Gene, 72, veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 22. Viewing 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Private family services.

Penrod, Charles Raymond “Chuck,” 67, retired 911 supervisor and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 24. Services pending. Mark Griffith Riverside, Sand Springs.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Cagle, Charles Londel, 53, draftsman, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Services pending. Moore’s Memory, Tulsa.

Hominy

Slamans, Charles E., 76, S&S Accounting owner, died Tuesday, Sept. 15. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Church of the Nazarene. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Sapulpa

Almeida, Jack, 78, Oklahoma Fixture Co. millman and Army veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 19. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Traditions Funeral Home Chapel, Kellyville, and graveside memorial service, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

Muskogee

Vaughan, Cecil Dathan, 91, business owner and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, Okmulgee. 

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Circle of Life

In an effort to honor those who have donated organs, eyes or tissue, the Tulsa World is participating in the Circle of Life campaign sponsored by the Global Organization for Organ Donation (GOOD).

If your loved one was a donor, please inform the funeral director if you would like to have the Circle of Life logo placed in his or her listing.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News