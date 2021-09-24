 Skip to main content
Deaths published Friday, Sept. 24, 2021
TULSA

Eccleston, Louise, 65, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 4. Celebration of life 5 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Milam, Marilyn Ann, 88, insurance clerk, died Sunday, Sept. 19. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Monday and Rosary 5 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Benedict Catholic Church, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bristow

Roberts, Francis James “Hi,” 87, retired forklift operator and Army veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 16. Services 11 a.m. Monday, Tulsa Lighthouse Church. Burial 2 p.m, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.

Broken Arrow

Wilbanks, Ruth Ann, 87, homemaker, died Tuesday, Sept. 21. Private Family service. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Catoosa

Bishop, Harold, 72, tool and die machinist for American Airlines, died Sunday, Sept. 19. No services planned. Schaudt’s.

Coweta

Stevens, Barbara Karen, 61, Coweta Public Schools teacher’s aide, died Saturday, Aug. 28. Memorial service 4 p.m. Friday, Coweta Church of God of Prophecy. Brown

Grove

Housman, James Alfred, 96, retired high school vocational agriculture teacher and World World II veteran, died, Tuesday, Sept. 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Lawson’s Funeral Home. Service with military honors 10 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.

Jenks

Farthing, David James, 44, Saint Francis hospice social worker, died Monday, Sept. 20. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Crossroads Church, Jenks.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

