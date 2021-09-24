Deaths published Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

TULSA
Eccleston, Louise, 65, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 4. Celebration of life 5 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Milam, Marilyn Ann, 88, insurance clerk, died Sunday, Sept. 19. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Monday and Rosary 5 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Benedict Catholic Church, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bristow
Roberts, Francis James “Hi,” 87, retired forklift operator and Army veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 16. Services 11 a.m. Monday, Tulsa Lighthouse Church. Burial 2 p.m, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.
Broken Arrow
Wilbanks, Ruth Ann, 87, homemaker, died Tuesday, Sept. 21. Private Family service. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Catoosa
Bishop, Harold, 72, tool and die machinist for American Airlines, died Sunday, Sept. 19. No services planned. Schaudt’s.
Coweta
Stevens, Barbara Karen, 61, Coweta Public Schools teacher’s aide, died Saturday, Aug. 28. Memorial service 4 p.m. Friday, Coweta Church of God of Prophecy. Brown
Grove
Housman, James Alfred, 96, retired high school vocational agriculture teacher and World World II veteran, died, Tuesday, Sept. 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Lawson’s Funeral Home. Service with military honors 10 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.
Jenks
Farthing, David James, 44, Saint Francis hospice social worker, died Monday, Sept. 20. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Crossroads Church, Jenks.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.