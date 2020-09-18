 Skip to main content
Deaths published Friday, Sept. 18, 2020
Deaths published Friday, Sept. 18, 2020

Editor's Note

Tulsa

Goldesberry, Larry, 69, Tulsa Regional Medical Center X-ray technician and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 15. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, West Tulsa Free Will Baptist Church. Schaudt’s.

Phillips, John W. Jr., 78, general surgeon, died Wednesday, Sept. 16. Private family services. Moore’s Rosewood.

Stevens, James William, 86, real estate developer, died Saturday, Sept. 12. Private services. Schaudt’s.

State/Area

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Crandall, David “Dave,” 82, retail sales manager and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 16. Services pending. Hayhurst.

Jenks

Goss, Patrick Jess, 73, medical sales, died Wednesday, Sept. 16. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Circle of Life

In an effort to honor those who have donated organs, eyes or tissue, the Tulsa World is participating in the Circle of Life campaign sponsored by the Global Organization for Organ Donation (GOOD).

If your loved one was a donor, please inform the funeral director if you would like to have the Circle of Life logo placed in his or her listing.

