Deaths published Friday, Sept. 18, 2020

Tulsa
Goldesberry, Larry, 69, Tulsa Regional Medical Center X-ray technician and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 15. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, West Tulsa Free Will Baptist Church. Schaudt’s.
Phillips, John W. Jr., 78, general surgeon, died Wednesday, Sept. 16. Private family services. Moore’s Rosewood.
Stevens, James William, 86, real estate developer, died Saturday, Sept. 12. Private services. Schaudt’s.
State/Area
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Crandall, David “Dave,” 82, retail sales manager and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 16. Services pending. Hayhurst.
Jenks
Goss, Patrick Jess, 73, medical sales, died Wednesday, Sept. 16. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood, Tulsa.
