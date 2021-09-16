Deaths published Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

TULSA
Cottongim, Scott A., 70, Woodstock Cabinet Co. owner, died Tuesday, Sept. 14. Celebration of life 2-6 p.m. Saturday, McNellie’s (downtown) Public House. Ninde | Mosaic Memorial
David, Gilbert Perez, 53, Saint Francis Hospital nurse technician, died Thursday, Sept. 9. Visitation 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Brown Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Nazarene Church, Broken Arrow.
DeRoin, Elden, 30, former Reasor’s cashier, died Monday, Sept. 13. Private family service. Moore’s Eastlawn
Diggdon, M.D., Philip David Pentland, 89, retired physician, died Thursday, Sept. 16. Private family service. Ninde Brookside.
Hicks, Max Troy, 63, mechanic, died Saturday, Sept. 11. Private family service. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Lee, Jere Mark, 66, aircraft technician, died Wednesday, Sept. 15. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
O’Dell, Norma J., 95. retail clothing saleswoman, died Tuesday, Sept. 14. Service 3 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn.
Paul, Robert Earl, 84, telephone company business communications worker and Army veteran, died Monday, Sept. 13. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Chapel. Moore's Rosewood.
Rutherford, II, Bobby Joe, 58, machinist for Apsco, died Wednesday, Sept. 15. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Williams, Wade, 81, machinist for Baker Hughes, died Wednesday, Sept. 15. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Fairview Cemetery, Pryor. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Jennings, II, John, 48, self-employed stock broker, died Sunday, Sept. 5. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Trimble, Albert C., 90, realty specialist and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 14. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa. Services 1 p.m. Monday, Memorial Baptist Church, Tulsa.
Coweta
Davis, Charles Ray, 79, retired Oil Capital Valve machinist and Army veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 9. Services pending. Brown.
Haile, Kenneth Lee “Ken,” 86, Oklahoma Department of Corrections district supervisor and Navy veteran, died Monday, Sept. 13. Services pending. Brown
Okmulgee
Harper, William, 97, college professor and Army veteran, died Monday, Sept. 13. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Oak Ridge Cemetery, Ladonia, Texas. McClendon-Winters.
