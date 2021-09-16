 Skip to main content
Deaths published Friday, Sept. 17, 2021
Deaths published Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

TULSA

Cottongim, Scott A., 70, Woodstock Cabinet Co. owner, died Tuesday, Sept. 14. Celebration of life 2-6 p.m. Saturday, McNellie’s (downtown) Public House. Ninde | Mosaic Memorial

David, Gilbert Perez, 53, Saint Francis Hospital nurse technician, died Thursday, Sept. 9. Visitation 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Brown Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Nazarene Church, Broken Arrow.

DeRoin, Elden, 30, former Reasor’s cashier, died Monday, Sept. 13. Private family service. Moore’s Eastlawn

Diggdon, M.D., Philip David Pentland, 89, retired physician, died Thursday, Sept. 16. Private family service. Ninde Brookside.

Hicks, Max Troy, 63, mechanic, died Saturday, Sept. 11. Private family service. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Lee, Jere Mark, 66, aircraft technician, died Wednesday, Sept. 15. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

O’Dell, Norma J., 95. retail clothing saleswoman, died Tuesday, Sept. 14. Service 3 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn.

Paul, Robert Earl, 84, telephone company business communications worker and Army veteran, died Monday, Sept. 13. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Chapel. Moore's Rosewood. 

Rutherford, II, Bobby Joe, 58, machinist for Apsco, died Wednesday, Sept. 15. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Williams, Wade, 81, machinist for Baker Hughes, died Wednesday, Sept. 15. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Fairview Cemetery, Pryor. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Jennings, II, John, 48, self-employed stock broker, died Sunday, Sept. 5. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Trimble, Albert C., 90, realty specialist and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 14. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa. Services 1 p.m. Monday, Memorial Baptist Church, Tulsa.

Coweta

Davis, Charles Ray, 79, retired Oil Capital Valve machinist and Army veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 9. Services pending. Brown.

Haile, Kenneth Lee “Ken,” 86, Oklahoma Department of Corrections district supervisor and Navy veteran, died Monday, Sept. 13. Services pending. Brown

Okmulgee 

Harper, William, 97, college professor and Army veteran, died Monday, Sept. 13. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Oak Ridge Cemetery, Ladonia, Texas. McClendon-Winters.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

