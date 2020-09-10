Deaths published Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

TULSA
Stiger, Richard Allen, 60, glass cutter and installer, died Monday, Sept. 7. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Ware, Mary Ann, 85, retired JCPenney salesclerk, died Wednesday, Sept. 9. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Bixby
Tinsley, William C., 92, minister and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 8. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday and service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at House of Prayer Church, Tulsa. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Broken Arrow
Chambers, Michael Baron, 64, Oklahoma Department of Human Services videographer, died Sunday, Sept. 6. Gathering 4-7 p.m. Friday, Schaudt's Funeral Service, Tulsa.
Loberg, Gilbert F., 93, veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 9. Services pending. Floral Haven.
