Deaths published Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

TULSA

Stiger, Richard Allen, 60, glass cutter and installer, died Monday, Sept. 7. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Ware, Mary Ann, 85, retired JCPenney salesclerk, died Wednesday, Sept. 9. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Tinsley, William C., 92, minister and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 8. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday and service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at House of Prayer Church, Tulsa. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow. 

Broken Arrow

Chambers, Michael Baron, 64, Oklahoma Department of Human Services videographer, died Sunday, Sept. 6. Gathering 4-7 p.m. Friday, Schaudt's Funeral Service, Tulsa.

Loberg, Gilbert F., 93, veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 9. Services pending. Floral Haven.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Circle of Life

In an effort to honor those who have donated organs, eyes or tissue, the Tulsa World is participating in the Circle of Life campaign sponsored by the Global Organization for Organ Donation (GOOD).

If your loved one was a donor, please inform the funeral director if you would like to have the Circle of Life logo placed in his or her listing.

