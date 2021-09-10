Deaths published Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

TULSA
Aldrich, Belinda, 52, dental hygienist, died Sunday, Sept. 5. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Life.Church, Jenks. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Ellison, Johnny Ray, 66, dozer and backhoe operator, died Wednesday, Sept. 8. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Goodell, Lester Wayne, 92, retired American Airlines accountant and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 7. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs; service 10 a.m. Monday, Olivet Baptist Church; and graveside service 3 p.m. Monday, Cedar Grove Cemetery, Francis.
Hughes, Myrtle Alice, 88, Borden’s Cafeteria employee, died Saturday, Sept. 4. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Moore’s Memory.
Intrieri, Robert, 84, retired postmaster and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 8. Service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Parker, Wheeler II, 72, retired American Airlines mechanic and Army veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 26. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church, Coweta.
Thiessen, Glenn D., 64, business equipment salesman, died Tuesday, Sept. 7. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, and service 11 a.m. Monday, Church of the Nazarene, Claremore.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Barham, Arlis, 74, oil and gas industry instrumentation worker, died Thursday, Sept. 2. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Feazel, Sue, 65, Stevenson Oil Co. store manager, died Wednesday, Sept. 8. Visitation 9 a.m.-noon, Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home; rosary 1 p.m. Friday and funeral Mass 2 p.m. Friday, both at St. Anne’s Catholic Church.
Luitjen, Guenther, 76, car sales manager and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 8. Visitation 1-4 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa.
Lyon, Wes, 65, machinist and toolmaker, died Saturday, Sept. 4. Visitation noon-4:30 p.m. Saturday and celebration of life 9 a.m-1 p.m. Saturday, both at Garrett Funeral Home.
McAlister, Doyle, 71, Dean’s RV salesman, died Tuesday, Sept. 7. Service 10 a.m. Friday, The Assembly. Hayhurst.
Rickman, Chris L., 50, operations director, died Monday, Sept. 6. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Checotah
Carlow, Betty, 94, homemaker, died Wednesday, Sept. 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Sapulpa
Bean, Robert L., 87, custodian and Army veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 2. Memorial service 6 p.m. Tuesday, Traditions Funeral Home Chapel, Kellyville.
Skiatook
Ashlock, Stevie Ray, 35, construction and concrete worker, died Friday, Sept. 3. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel.
