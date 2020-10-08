Deaths published Friday, Oct. 9, 2020

Tulsa
Fox, Mark D., 75, paper salesman, died Thursday, Oct. 8. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Hutchison, Evelyn Harshman, 69, University of Tulsa law professor, died Wednesday, Oct. 7. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
McCoy, Shirley A., 85, Tulsa County accountant, died Wednesday, Oct. 7. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Mitchell, Linda Ann, 81, educator, died Thursday, Oct. 8. No services planned. Moore’s Memory.
Pregler, Anna Bernice, 101, homemaker, formerly of Tulsa, died Saturday, Oct. 3, in St. Charles, Mo. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Rose Hill Memorial Park, Tulsa. Moore’s Memory, Tulsa.
State/Area
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Lyke, Catherine Christine, 89, died Tuesday, Oct. 6. Visitations 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Stumpff Funeral Home. Private family services.
Broken Arrow
Baugess, Jack, 65, retired from Flight Safety International, died Tuesday, Oct. 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Greenwood, Van Ray, 74, transportation salesman, died Wednesday, Oct. 7. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Catoosa
Farrar, Loyce “Randall,” 79, brick mason and veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 3. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Jenks
Stanfield, Michael, 69, real estate agent and Army veteran, died Monday, Oct. 5. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Muskogee
Pfennighausen, Richard, 82, private business pilot and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 7. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Christian Chapel. Cornerstone.
Sand Springs
Sapulpa
Duke, Justin Matthew, 41, tank inspector and Army veteran, died Monday, Oct. 5. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Green Hill Funeral Home.
Mitchell, Sharon Evonne, 62, Army photo specialist, died Sunday, Oct. 4. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Sunday, Green Hill Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Monday, Calvary Baptist Church.
