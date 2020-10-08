 Skip to main content
Deaths published Friday, Oct. 9, 2020
Deaths published Friday, Oct. 9, 2020

Tulsa

Fox, Mark D., 75, paper salesman, died Thursday, Oct. 8. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Hutchison, Evelyn Harshman, 69, University of Tulsa law professor, died Wednesday, Oct. 7. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn. 

McCoy, Shirley A., 85, Tulsa County accountant, died Wednesday, Oct. 7. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Mitchell, Linda Ann, 81, educator, died Thursday, Oct. 8. No services planned. Moore’s Memory.

Pregler, Anna Bernice, 101, homemaker, formerly of Tulsa, died Saturday, Oct. 3, in St. Charles, Mo. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Rose Hill Memorial Park, Tulsa. Moore’s Memory, Tulsa.

State/Area

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bartlesville

Lyke, Catherine Christine, 89, died Tuesday, Oct. 6. Visitations 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Stumpff Funeral Home. Private family services. 

Broken Arrow

Baugess, Jack, 65, retired from Flight Safety International, died Tuesday, Oct. 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Greenwood, Van Ray, 74, transportation salesman, died Wednesday, Oct. 7. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Catoosa

Farrar, Loyce “Randall,” 79, brick mason and veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 3. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. 

Jenks

Stanfield, Michael, 69, real estate agent and Army veteran, died Monday, Oct. 5. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow. 

Muskogee

Pfennighausen, Richard, 82, private business pilot and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 7. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Christian Chapel. Cornerstone.

Sand Springs

Sapulpa

Duke, Justin Matthew, 41, tank inspector and Army veteran, died Monday, Oct. 5. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Green Hill Funeral Home.

Mitchell, Sharon Evonne, 62, Army photo specialist, died Sunday, Oct. 4. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Sunday, Green Hill Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Monday, Calvary Baptist Church.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

