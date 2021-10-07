 Skip to main content
Deaths published Friday, Oct. 8, 2021
Deaths published Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

TULSA

Forbis, Jack (Jackie), 76, Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 12. Private family service. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.

Fortney, Dallas LeRoy, 73, retired Tulsa firefighter and Tulsa Fire Department District Chief, died Wednesday, Oct. 6. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Martin, Austin Blu, 27, cook for Sonic Drive-In, died Monday, Oct. 4. Service  10 a.m. Thursday, Mark Griffith Westwood Chapel.

Holland, Norma Jean, 85, bookkeeper, died Wednesday, Oct. 6. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Sanders, Jordan Yoona’ 39, engineering technician, died Friday, Oct. 1. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at First Baptist Church of Tulsa. Moore’s Rosewood.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

McLure, Richard, 91, aeronautical engineer and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 3 Celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday, Kirk of the Hills Church, Tulsa. Floral Haven.

Walker, Jr., Jim, 55, security technician for Tulsa Public Schools, died Sunday, Sept. 26. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Arrow Heights Baptist Church. Hayhurst.

Porter

Biernesser, Lawrence John, 61, fence installer and plumber, died Monday, Oct. 4. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa. 

Pryor

Harris, Charles Oscar, 76, Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 6. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Garden of Gethsemane, Broken Arrow. 

