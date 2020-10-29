 Skip to main content
Deaths published Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
Deaths published Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

TULSA

Anders, George Thomas, 88, retired American Airlines mechanic and veteran, died Friday, Oct. 23. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Schaudt’s.

Kramer, Dan Ross, 74, attorney and Army veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 25. Service livestreamed at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bixby Funeral Service Facebook page.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Roper, Catherine, 60, United Healthcare insurance agent, died Tuesday, Oct. 27. Services pending. Schaudt's, Tulsa.

Collinsville

Foster, Lila (Landers), 86, retired real estate agent, died Monday, Oct. 26. No services planned. Benjamin, Nowata. 

Hominy

Waller, Nichole, 33, Gyarmathy & Associates employee, died Monday, Oct. 12. Service 9 a.m. Saturday, Osage Nation Community Center. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Jenks

Huffcutt, John Henry, 86, IBM manufacturing worker, died Wednesday, Oct. 28. Memorial service 3 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Mannford

Sizemore, Billy Sr., 85, retired carpenter and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 28. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs. 

Prue

Thurston, Robert Earl, 65, retired aircraft machinist and Army veteran, died Monday, Oct. 26. Services pending. Johnson, Sperry.

Sand Springs

Shand, Carolyn, 67, legal assistant, died Tuesday, Oct. 27. Visitation 6-7:30 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. 

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

