Deaths published Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

TULSA
Anders, George Thomas, 88, retired American Airlines mechanic and veteran, died Friday, Oct. 23. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Schaudt’s.
Kramer, Dan Ross, 74, attorney and Army veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 25. Service livestreamed at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bixby Funeral Service Facebook page.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Roper, Catherine, 60, United Healthcare insurance agent, died Tuesday, Oct. 27. Services pending. Schaudt's, Tulsa.
Collinsville
Foster, Lila (Landers), 86, retired real estate agent, died Monday, Oct. 26. No services planned. Benjamin, Nowata.
Hominy
Waller, Nichole, 33, Gyarmathy & Associates employee, died Monday, Oct. 12. Service 9 a.m. Saturday, Osage Nation Community Center. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Jenks
Huffcutt, John Henry, 86, IBM manufacturing worker, died Wednesday, Oct. 28. Memorial service 3 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Mannford
Sizemore, Billy Sr., 85, retired carpenter and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 28. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Prue
Thurston, Robert Earl, 65, retired aircraft machinist and Army veteran, died Monday, Oct. 26. Services pending. Johnson, Sperry.
Sand Springs
Shand, Carolyn, 67, legal assistant, died Tuesday, Oct. 27. Visitation 6-7:30 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.