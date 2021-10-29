 Skip to main content
Deaths published Friday, Oct. 29, 2021
TULSA

Boyd, Paula, 50, customer service representative, died Saturday, Oct. 9. Visitation 2-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Stanleys Funeral Home.

Castles, William W., 88, dentist, died Tuesday, Oct. 26. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Grewal, Sheena, 37, died Tuesday, Oct. 26. Service 10 a.m. Sunday, Stanleys Funeral Home Chapel.

Ingram, Geraldine, 80, died Monday, Oct. 25. No services planned. Moore’s Memory.

Perkins, Clara Louise, 91, teacher, died Tuesday, Oct. 26. Services pending. Stanleys.

Rowland, Nancy Carol, 76, retired Gypsy Public Schools elementary teacher, died Saturday, Oct. 23. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.

Tollefsen, Charles David, 66, entrepreneur, died Sunday, Oct. 24. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, Woodward Park. Moore’s Southlawn.

Wallace, Junina Ingraham, 67, Kentucky Fried Chicken employee, died Wednesday, Oct. 27. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

White, Clayton, 56, DXP Enterprises inside sales representative, died Tuesday, Oct. 26. Overnight traditional Eastern Shawnee Tribe vigil 6:30 p.m. Thursday-9 a.m. Friday and burial 9 a.m. Friday, both at Rebecca Rogers family land allotment. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Woolf, Blake Alan, 69, flight instructor, died Friday, Oct. 15. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Fitzgerald Ivy.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bartlesville

Lorenz, Florence Marie, 86, homemaker, died Wednesday, Oct. 27. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood, Tulsa.

Broken Arrow

Hughes, Barbara, 52, substitute teacher, died Monday, Oct. 25. Memorial service 6 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.

Rupp, Patricia, 83, retired legal secretary, died Saturday, Oct. 23. Visitation 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday, Garrett Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Saturday, Ablaze Church, Tulsa.

Shroff, Ronnie Joe, 83, retired Tulsa firefighter, died Monday, Oct. 25. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday and service 3 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Foyil

Reece, George, 87, coal industry heavy-equipment mechanic and Army veteran, died Saturday, Oct 23. Service 2 p.m. Friday, House of Prayer. Luginbuel, Vinita.

Sapulpa

Allen, Winifred, 67, beautician, died Saturday, Oct. 23. Service 2 p.m. Friday, South Grand Lake Christian Church, Ketchum. Green Hill.

