Deaths published Friday, Oct. 23, 2020
Deaths published Friday, Oct. 23, 2020

TULSA

Bivens, Karen Anne, 76, retired Nissan Corp. consumer affairs specialist, died Monday, Oct. 19. Graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Ninde Brookside.

Downing, Penny L., 72, retired Hale High School teacher, died Thursday, Oct. 22. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.

Kite, Jody, 66, MPSI Systems analyst, died Friday, Oct. 16. Memorial service 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, The Harvest Church on Eighth. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

O’Sullivan, Stephen D. Sr., 85, retired American Airlines vice president and controller of revenue and accounting, Army veteran, died Friday, Oct. 16. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Monday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. 

Rexford, Sandra Hoffman, 73, engineer, died Saturday, Oct. 17. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel. 

Stark, Leonard Ennis, 82, Air Force veteran, died Friday, Oct. 16. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, Southwood Bible Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Wilde, Charlotte Jean, 95, died Wednesday, Oct. 21. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Trombley, Gladys, 91, ministry vice president, died Wednesday, Oct. 21. Services pending. Floral Haven.

Wilkinson, Lori, 61, Wilkinson Manufacturing vice president, died Sunday, Oct. 18. Celebration of life 4 p.m. Friday, Pat and Cindy Wilkinson residence. Hayhurst.

Wood, Doug, 83, retired general surgeon and chief of surgery, died Wednesday, Oct. 21. Service 2 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. 

Coweta

Van Tuyl, Mary Evelyn, 94, retired Tasty Treat restaurant owner, died Thursday, Oct. 22. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Friday, Brown Family Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Vernon Cemetery. 

Sand Springs

Kato, Robert, 43, construction project manager, died Tuesday, Oct. 13. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Breaking News