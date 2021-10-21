 Skip to main content
Deaths published Friday, Oct. 22, 2021
Deaths published Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

TULSA

Erwin, Lawrence, 88, veterinarian and Navy veteran, died Friday, Oct. 1. Visitation 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Givens, Billie Jean, 79, retired tag agent, died Friday, Sept. 24. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Sunday, 2334 W. 44th St., Tulsa. Hargrove-Marker Funeral, Jenks.

Nunnelee, Ed, 88, retired sales representative for IBM and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 16. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.

Robinson, Stephen J., 74. Sales Manager and Veteran National Guard. Died Wednesday, October 20. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Fitzgerald, Jan, 91, administrative assistant, died Monday, Oct. 18. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Boston Avenue United Methodist Church.`

Thornhill, Michael, 67, retired Navy Chief Petty Ofc., died Monday, Oct. 18. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Garrett Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church of Broken Arrow.

Coffeyville, Kansas

Smith (Stimson), Wilma Louise, 88, died Sunday, Oct. 17. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Ford-Wulf-Bruns Chapel. Burial, Robbins Cemetery.

Cushing

Wilson, Cary, 66, retired American Environmental Specialty worker, died Monday, Oct. 18. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Matherly Davis Funeral Home.

Depew

Brumley, Timothy “Tim,” 60, manufacturing business owner, died Tuesday, Oct. 19. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Tuesday, Life Church, Catoosa. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Morris

Parker, Charles, 86, retired Halliburton worker, died Saturday, Oct. 16. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, Okmulgee. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Trinity Baptist Church.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

