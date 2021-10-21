Deaths published Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

TULSA
Erwin, Lawrence, 88, veterinarian and Navy veteran, died Friday, Oct. 1. Visitation 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Givens, Billie Jean, 79, retired tag agent, died Friday, Sept. 24. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Sunday, 2334 W. 44th St., Tulsa. Hargrove-Marker Funeral, Jenks.
Nunnelee, Ed, 88, retired sales representative for IBM and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 16. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Robinson, Stephen J., 74. Sales Manager and Veteran National Guard. Died Wednesday, October 20. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Fitzgerald, Jan, 91, administrative assistant, died Monday, Oct. 18. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Boston Avenue United Methodist Church.`
Thornhill, Michael, 67, retired Navy Chief Petty Ofc., died Monday, Oct. 18. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Garrett Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church of Broken Arrow.
Coffeyville, Kansas
Smith (Stimson), Wilma Louise, 88, died Sunday, Oct. 17. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Ford-Wulf-Bruns Chapel. Burial, Robbins Cemetery.
Cushing
Wilson, Cary, 66, retired American Environmental Specialty worker, died Monday, Oct. 18. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Matherly Davis Funeral Home.
Depew
Brumley, Timothy “Tim,” 60, manufacturing business owner, died Tuesday, Oct. 19. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Tuesday, Life Church, Catoosa. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Morris
Parker, Charles, 86, retired Halliburton worker, died Saturday, Oct. 16. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, Okmulgee. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Trinity Baptist Church.
