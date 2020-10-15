 Skip to main content
Deaths published Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
Deaths published Friday, Oct. 16, 2020

TULSA

Hutton, Betty A., 91, retired licensed practical nurse, died Wednesday, Oct. 14. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Mason, Dr. William C., 93, retired minister and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 13. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, Asbury United Methodist Church. Moore’s Southlawn.

Ross, Inez June, 90, real estate agent, died Tuesday, Oct. 13. Visitation noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Private services.

Sponsler, Hubert, 81, retiredAssembly of God and Pentecostal Holiness ordained minister and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 15. Visitation 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Donnelly, Timothy, 36, Hilti divisional project manager, died Thursday, Sept. 10. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Benedict Catholic Church. Hayhurst.

Leaverton, Ron, 88, electrician and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 15. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Metcalf, Victor, 94, retired American Airlines crew chief and Marines Corps veteran, died Friday, Sept. 18. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.

Collinsville

Henderson, Isabella Gracelynn, 10, Collinsville Upper Elementary School student, died Monday, Oct. 12. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, First Church, Owasso.

Coweta

Sloat, Manley Leon, 78, retired Braden Winch industrial engineer, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, in Tulsa. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Brown Family Funeral Home. Services pending.

Jenks

Horton, Jaunita, 89, homemaker, died Wednesday, Oct. 14. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Okmulgee

Wharton, Gayle, 76, newspaper carrier, died Thursday, Oct. 15. No services planned. Schaudt’s.

