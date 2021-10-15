Deaths published Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

TULSA
Hickman, Betty J., 85, homemaker, died Thursday, Oct. 14. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Huggins, Bernice May, 103, New Home Construction co-owner, died Thursday, Oct. 14. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
McKisick, Margaret, 92, clerical worker, died Tuesday, Oct. 5. Visitation noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Will Rogers United Methodist Church.
Munn, Ronald Irmon “Ron” Jr., 64, claims adjuster, died Thursday, Oct. 7. Memorial service 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Gathering Place. Moore’s Southlawn.
Post, Gale, 70, performing arts director, died Saturday, Oct. 9. Memorial service 3 p.m. Sunday, Augustine Christian Academy. Schaudt’s.
Smelser, Barbara Cartright, 81, homemaker, died Sunday, Oct 3. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Serenity.
Stoops, Carl, 95, retired Tulsa police officer and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 12. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and service 3 p.m. Monday, University United Methodist Church.
Weathers, Linda Lou, 78, public relations director, died Wednesday, Oct. 13. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Beggs
Anderson, Mabel L., 89, Southwestern Bell employee, died Wednesday, Oct. 13. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Sunday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.
Broken Arrow
Debusk, Lenora, 94, bookkeeper, died Friday, Oct. 8. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Park Grove Cemetery. Hayhurst.
Cleveland, Okla.
Berryman, Loy, 81, died Wednesday, Oct. 13. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Wynn, Elijah Ray, infant son of Troy Wynn and Amber Puckett, died Friday, Oct. 8. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Woodland Cemetery. Chapman-Black.
Council Hill
Krumsiek, Ricky Lynn, 60, cattle rancher, died Friday, Oct. 8, in Tulsa. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Bended Knee Cowboy Church, Boynton.
Jennings
Eikenbary, Melba, 99, died Wednesday, Oct. 13. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.
Owasso
Hall-Nations, Sandra Gale, 38, state of Oklahoma social worker, died Monday, Oct. 11. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Sand Springs
Davis, Joe Allen, 78, carpenter, died Wednesday, Oct. 13. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.