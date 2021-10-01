Deaths published Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

TULSA
Barron, Waldo A., 91, Atlantic Richfield oil and gas contracts clerk and Waldo A. Barron & Associates owner, died Thursday, Sept. 30. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Bonifazi, Patty, 98, homemaker, died Wednesday, Sept. 29. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Calvary Cemetery. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Jairamani, Gagan Tanumal, 80, Advance Research Chemicals Inc. vice president of purchasing, died Saturday, Sept. 25. Service 11:30 a.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.
Masters, Heather, 36, Therapy Works intake coordinator, died Wednesday, Sept. 29. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
Matthews, Glynnie Glee, 93, homemaker, died Wednesday, Sept. 29. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Nowata
Robinson, Gwenna M., 92, Southwestern Bell district plant manager’s clerk, died Wednesday, Sept. 22. Service was held Thursday. Benjamin.
