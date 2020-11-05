Deaths published Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

TULSA
Duffy, John Charles Jr., 67, oil and gas industry manager, died Wednesday, Nov. 4. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Jones, Kumyon, 79, certified nursing assistant, died Thursday, Nov. 5. Services pending. Stanleys.
Hopper, Verena Marguerite, 77, homemaker, died Wednesday, Nov. 4. Burial 11:30 a.m. Friday, Rose Hill Mausoleum. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
Wesley, Christopher Brice, 60, died Wednesday, Nov. 4. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Monday, Calvary Cemetery Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Giebel, Bill, 85, kitchen designer, died Wednesday, Nov. 4. Private service pending. Hayhurst.
Long, Silas Kvhvse Henneha, 9, died Tuesday, Nov. 3. Wake 6 p.m. Friday and service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at Haikey Chapel United Methodist Church, Tulsa. Bixby Funeral Service.
Mitchell, Billie Sue, 87, Utica National Bank teller, died Thursday, Nov. 5. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.
Bixby
Parker, Orban Donald, 84, draftsman and Air Force veteran, died Saturday Oct. 31. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Erin Springs Cemetery, Lindsey. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Coweta
Alexander, Mario Orlando, 32, died Saturday, Oct. 31. Visitation noon-7 p.m. Friday, Brown Family Funeral Home. Service noon Saturday, Wilson Chapel CME Church.
