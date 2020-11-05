 Skip to main content
Deaths published Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
  • Updated
TULSA

Duffy, John Charles Jr., 67, oil and gas industry manager, died Wednesday, Nov. 4. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Jones, Kumyon, 79, certified nursing assistant, died Thursday, Nov. 5. Services pending. Stanleys.

Hopper, Verena Marguerite, 77, homemaker, died Wednesday, Nov. 4. Burial 11:30 a.m. Friday, Rose Hill Mausoleum. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.

Wesley, Christopher Brice, 60, died Wednesday, Nov. 4. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Monday, Calvary Cemetery Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Giebel, Bill, 85, kitchen designer, died Wednesday, Nov. 4. Private service pending. Hayhurst.

Long, Silas Kvhvse Henneha, 9, died Tuesday, Nov. 3. Wake 6 p.m. Friday and service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at Haikey Chapel United Methodist Church, Tulsa. Bixby Funeral Service.

Mitchell, Billie Sue, 87, Utica National Bank teller, died Thursday, Nov. 5. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.

Bixby

Parker, Orban Donald, 84, draftsman and Air Force veteran, died Saturday Oct. 31. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Erin Springs Cemetery, Lindsey. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.

Coweta

Alexander, Mario Orlando, 32, died Saturday, Oct. 31. Visitation noon-7 p.m. Friday, Brown Family Funeral Home. Service noon Saturday, Wilson Chapel CME Church.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

