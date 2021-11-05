Deaths published Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

TULSA
Campbell, Jack, 96, construction worker, died Wednesday, Nov. 3. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Cook, Kenneth Hugh Sr., 80, city of Tulsa field engineer, died Wednesday, Nov. 3. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Friday and service 3 p.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Houchin, Jola Ann, 71, Contours Fitness Studio co-owner, died Tuesday, Nov. 2. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Matthews, Robert “Bob” Jr., 88, ConocoPhillips chemical engineer, died Wednesday, Oct. 27. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
McAuliff, Terri L., 65, real estate agent, died Monday, Nov. 1. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Victory Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial,
Payan-Beets, Suzanna Marissa, 50, Catholic Charities case manager, died Tuesday, Nov. 2. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday and visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home; service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Church of St. Mary.
Sullivent, Tom, 83, State Farm insurance agent and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 2. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Turner, Scott R., 63, information technology desktop support technician, died Wednesday, Nov. 3. Visitation 9-11 a.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Hamilton, Anthony E., 78, HVAC engineer and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 3. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Cleveland, Okla.
Hanna, Lori, 61, former Cove Restaurant owner, died Wednesday, Oct. 27. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel.
Glenpool
Sherrod, Lindsey Eldon, 67, pictorial artist, died Tuesday, Nov. 2. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Hankins, Ruth “Alyce,” 76, composite fabricator, died Tuesday, Nov. 2. Visitations noon-8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m.- 6 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday, all at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Spavinaw
McClish, Roy, 78, welder and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 2. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, and memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, both at Luginbuel Funeral Home, Vinita.
