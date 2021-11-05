 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Friday, Nov. 5, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

  • 0

TULSA

Campbell, Jack, 96, construction worker, died Wednesday, Nov. 3. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Cook, Kenneth Hugh Sr., 80, city of Tulsa field engineer, died Wednesday, Nov. 3. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Friday and service 3 p.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Houchin, Jola Ann, 71, Contours Fitness Studio co-owner, died Tuesday, Nov. 2. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Matthews, Robert “Bob” Jr., 88, ConocoPhillips chemical engineer, died Wednesday, Oct. 27. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

McAuliff, Terri L., 65, real estate agent, died Monday, Nov. 1. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Victory Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial,

Payan-Beets, Suzanna Marissa, 50, Catholic Charities case manager, died Tuesday, Nov. 2. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday and visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home; service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Church of St. Mary.

Sullivent, Tom, 83, State Farm insurance agent and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 2. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Turner, Scott R., 63, information technology desktop support technician, died Wednesday, Nov. 3. Visitation 9-11 a.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at  Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Hamilton, Anthony E., 78, HVAC engineer and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 3. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Cleveland, Okla.

Hanna, Lori, 61, former Cove Restaurant owner,  died Wednesday, Oct. 27. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel.

Glenpool

Sherrod, Lindsey Eldon, 67, pictorial artist, died Tuesday, Nov. 2. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa.

Sand Springs

Hankins, Ruth “Alyce,” 76, composite fabricator, died Tuesday, Nov. 2. Visitations noon-8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m.- 6 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday, all at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.

Spavinaw

McClish, Roy, 78, welder and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 2. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, and memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, both at Luginbuel Funeral Home, Vinita.  

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News