Deaths published Friday, Nov. 27, 2020
TULSA

Putnam, Robert Leslie, 66, carpenter and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 24. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Riddle, Richard, 76, lawyer, died Monday, Nov. 23. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Private family service livestreamed at 10 a.m. Monday.

Sipes, Robbin, 54, office manager, died Monday, Nov. 23. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Calvary Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Ozment, Larry, 69, optician, died Tuesday, Nov. 24. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Claremore

Marshall, Juana Lea, 78, retired teacher, died Wednesday, Nov. 25. Graveside service noon Tuesday, Park Grove Cemetery, Broken Arrow. Ninde Brookside, Tulsa.

Glenpool

Wisby, Jefferson Cecil, 82, oil field operator, died Tuesday, Nov. 24. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.

Owasso

Shaw, Vicki Renee, 59, early childhood development teacher, died Saturday, Nov. 21. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Mowery Funeral Service Chapel.

Salina

Brown, Evelyn Lenore, 95, Salina Public Schools foster grandparent, died Wednesday, Nov. 25. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood, Tulsa.

