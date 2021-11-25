 Skip to main content
Deaths published Friday, Nov. 26, 2021
Deaths published Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

TULSA

Breshears, Joshua "Sleepy," 30, construction laborer, died Thursday, Nov. 18. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Tulsa Indian United Methodist Church. Moore's Eastlawn.

Devore, Donna C., 89, homemaker, died Thursday, Nov. 25. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Hyland, Viva May “Vi,” 94, licensed practical nurse, died Monday, Nov. 22. Visitation 10-11 a.m. and funeral Mass 11 a.m., both Monday, Nov. 29, Church of the Resurrection. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Peugh, Mark, 57, Jani-King Cleaning Co. owner, died Monday, Nov. 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, First Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Reid, Louise B., 90, Ben J. Taylor Inc. partner and chief financial officer, died Saturday, Aug. 7. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. Ninde Brookside.

Young, Coleen, 84, homemaker, died Saturday, Nov. 20. Service was held Wednesday. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Brissey, Max, 91, dairy farmer and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 24. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Monday, The Assembly.

Catoosa

Farley, Cozetta, 85, retired Farley’s Store owner and Kerr Glass employee, died Sunday, Nov. 21. Viewings 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, and service 1 p.m. Monday, all at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

