Deaths published Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

TULSA
Ferrell, Jim, 79, security officer and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 16. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Marciano, Janet E., 73, homemaker, died Friday, Nov. 12. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Fitzgerald Ivy.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Gunning, Linda, 74, teacher, died Tuesday, Nov. 16. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Owasso
Kuppinger, Earl, 73, retired American Airlines avionics crew chief and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 16. Visitation 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Mowery Funeral Service, and service 11 a.m. Monday, Faith Lutheran Church.
Pryor
Ray, Nancy Lu, 83, died Tuesday, Nov. 16. No services planned. Shipman’s.
Thomison, Bobby II, 33, died Monday, Nov. 15. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.