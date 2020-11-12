Deaths published Friday, Nov. 13, 2020

TULSA
Boyce, Edwin C., 91, retired truck driver and U.S. Army veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 11. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Forte’, Sr., Claude E., 84, chef, died Thursday, Nov. 5. Visitation 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Friday, Jack's Memory Chapel. Service. 1 p.m. Saturday, World Won For Christ Ministries.
Freeman, Gale, 68, small-business owner, died Tuesday, Nov. 3. Memorial Mass noon Saturday, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pawhuska. Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home, Pawhuska
Jones, Kumyon, 79, certified nursing assistant, died Thursday, Nov. 5. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Stanley's Funeral & Cremation Service.
Miller, Karen Colleen, 70, parts assembler, died Wednesday, Nov. 11. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
Swatzell, Kelly D., 49, accountant, died Wednesday, Nov. 11. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Bixby
Schaudt, William “Bill” Charles, 77, retired aircraft quality assurance manager for American Airlines, Schaudt's Funeral Service co-founder and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 10. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service
Broken Arrow
Peterson, Perry Joe, 80, retired Braden Winch shop supervisor, died Sunday, Nov. 8. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta Services pending.
Tate, Gene, 93, retired insurance district manager and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 10. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Veteran’s Field of Honor, Tulsa. Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Cookson
Miller, Lloyd, 40. glass manufacturing inspector, died Friday, Nov. 6. Celebration of life 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Sand Springs
Clough, Carl William, 72, retired aircraft mechanic for American Airlines and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Nov. 12. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Sapulpa
Fulks, Lloyd E., 97, senior vice president for American Heritage Bank and Army veteran, died Monday, Nov. 9. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Green Hill Funeral Home.
