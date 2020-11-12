 Skip to main content
Deaths published Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
Deaths published Friday, Nov. 13, 2020

TULSA

Boyce, Edwin C., 91, retired truck driver and U.S. Army veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 11. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Forte’, Sr., Claude E., 84, chef, died Thursday, Nov. 5. Visitation 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Friday, Jack's Memory Chapel. Service. 1 p.m. Saturday, World Won For Christ Ministries.

Freeman, Gale, 68, small-business owner, died Tuesday, Nov. 3. Memorial Mass noon Saturday, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pawhuska. Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home, Pawhuska

Jones, Kumyon, 79, certified nursing assistant, died Thursday, Nov. 5. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Stanley's Funeral & Cremation Service.  

Miller, Karen Colleen, 70, parts assembler, died Wednesday, Nov. 11. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.

Swatzell, Kelly D., 49, accountant, died Wednesday, Nov. 11. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Schaudt, William “Bill” Charles, 77, retired aircraft quality assurance manager for American Airlines, Schaudt's Funeral Service co-founder and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 10. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service

Broken Arrow

Peterson, Perry Joe, 80, retired Braden Winch shop supervisor, died Sunday, Nov. 8. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta Services pending.

Tate, Gene, 93, retired insurance district manager and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 10. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Veteran’s Field of Honor, Tulsa. Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Cookson

Miller, Lloyd, 40. glass manufacturing inspector, died Friday, Nov. 6. Celebration of life 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.

Sand Springs

Clough, Carl William, 72, retired aircraft mechanic for American Airlines and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Nov. 12. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.

Sapulpa

Fulks, Lloyd E., 97, senior vice president for American Heritage Bank and Army veteran, died Monday, Nov. 9. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Green Hill Funeral Home.  

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

