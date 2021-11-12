Deaths published Friday Nov. 12, 2021

TULSA
Adwon, Jack C., 81, self-employed, died Tuesday, Nov. 2. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
DiGiacomo, Dayton, 47, tile setter, died Friday, Oct. 29. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, Christian Chapel. Cremation Society.
Maggard, Dorothy, 87, died Wednesday, Nov. 10. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and rosary 7 p.m. Monday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.
Niceley, William “Bill” Sr., 74, salesman, died Tuesday, Nov. 9. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Pryor, Arlene Ann, 91, retired administrative assistant, died Thursday, Sept. 30. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Church of the Resurrection. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Schroder, Ron, 85, retired Silver Dollar City director of food service, died Wednesday, Nov. 10. Services pending. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Ward, John, 98, oil and gas landman and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 6. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Lorenz, Russell Benjamin, 82, Stabilizer Systems president, died Tuesday, Nov. 9. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Peters, Mary, 78, aviation inspector, died Friday, Nov. 5. Services 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Hall, Warren, 95, Phillips Petroleum manager and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 10. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Calvary Cemetery. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial, Tulsa.
Knighton, Ralph L., 68, chef, died Friday, Nov. 5. Visitation 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Inola
Frick, Ray W., 81, retired landman, died Wednesday, Nov. 10. Visitation 1-2 p.m. Monday and celebration of life 2 p.m. Monday, both at Crossroads Fellowship, Bixby. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby.
Sand Springs
Cassidy, Stephen, 73, auto parts employee and Army veteran, died Monday, Nov. 8. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.