Deaths published Friday Nov. 12, 2021
TULSA

Adwon, Jack C., 81, self-employed, died Tuesday, Nov. 2. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

DiGiacomo, Dayton, 47, tile setter, died Friday, Oct. 29. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, Christian Chapel. Cremation Society.

Maggard, Dorothy, 87, died Wednesday, Nov. 10. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and rosary 7 p.m. Monday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.

Niceley, William “Bill” Sr., 74, salesman, died Tuesday, Nov. 9. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Pryor, Arlene Ann, 91, retired administrative assistant, died Thursday, Sept. 30. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Church of the Resurrection. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Schroder, Ron, 85, retired Silver Dollar City director of food service, died Wednesday, Nov. 10. Services pending. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Ward, John, 98, oil and gas landman and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 6. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Lorenz, Russell Benjamin, 82, Stabilizer Systems president, died Tuesday, Nov. 9. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

Peters, Mary, 78, aviation inspector, died Friday, Nov. 5. Services 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa.

Broken Arrow

Hall, Warren, 95, Phillips Petroleum manager and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 10. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Calvary Cemetery. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial, Tulsa.

Knighton, Ralph L., 68, chef, died Friday, Nov. 5. Visitation 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Inola

Frick, Ray W., 81, retired landman, died Wednesday, Nov. 10. Visitation 1-2 p.m. Monday and celebration of life 2 p.m. Monday, both at Crossroads Fellowship, Bixby. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby.

Sand Springs

Cassidy, Stephen, 73, auto parts employee and Army veteran, died Monday, Nov. 8. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

