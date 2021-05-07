Deaths published Friday, May 7, 2021

TULSA
Atwood, Virginia F., 83, homemaker, died Thursday, May 6. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Boggs, Ronald Lee, 59, city of Tulsa electrical inspector, died Tuesday, May 4. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Cole, Bobby, 83, machinist, died Monday, May 3. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Mabry, Edith, 94, real estate agent, died Wednesday, May 5. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Wheeler, Carl, 78, truck driver, painter and Army veteran, died Monday, May 3. Rosary 7 p.m. Friday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Church of St. Benedict, Broken Arrow. Garrett, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Seltenreich, Greg, 65, printing press operator, died Wednesday, May 5. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Aspen Park Baptist Church, and graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Enid. Hayhurst.
Langston, Rick, 64, Goodwill maintenance supervisor and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, March 30. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Floral Haven.
Death notices policy
Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.
