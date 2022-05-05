 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Friday, May 6, 2022

TULSA

Bee, Geraldine “Geri,” 75, retired early childhood development teacher, died Friday, April 29. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Ninde Brookside Chapel.

Griffith, James Lee Wandesford, 84, American Airlines tool and die maker, died Tuesday, May 3. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Scott, Margie L., 89, Army equipment inspector, died Tuesday, May 3. Visitation 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and service 1 p.m., both Monday, at Kansas First Baptist Church, Kansas, Okla. Moore' Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Beggs

Bonham, Edyth Louise, 72, retired from Department of Human Services, died Tuesday, May 3. Viewing 1-6 p.m. and visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Monday, First Assembly of God.

Coweta

Norris, Marie, 91, teacher, died Sunday, May 1. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Jenks

Stinnett, Francis, 86, homemaker, died Wednesday, May 4. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Miami, Okla.

D’Avignon, Joellen Mildred, 97, died Saturday, April 30. Rosary 6 p.m. Thursday, Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service, and Mass of Christian burial 10 a.m. Friday, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Glen-Abbey Memorial Garden.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

