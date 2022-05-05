Deaths published Friday, May 6, 2022

TULSA
Bee, Geraldine “Geri,” 75, retired early childhood development teacher, died Friday, April 29. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Ninde Brookside Chapel.
Griffith, James Lee Wandesford, 84, American Airlines tool and die maker, died Tuesday, May 3. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Scott, Margie L., 89, Army equipment inspector, died Tuesday, May 3. Visitation 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and service 1 p.m., both Monday, at Kansas First Baptist Church, Kansas, Okla. Moore' Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Beggs
Bonham, Edyth Louise, 72, retired from Department of Human Services, died Tuesday, May 3. Viewing 1-6 p.m. and visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Monday, First Assembly of God.
Coweta
Norris, Marie, 91, teacher, died Sunday, May 1. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Jenks
Stinnett, Francis, 86, homemaker, died Wednesday, May 4. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Miami, Okla.
D’Avignon, Joellen Mildred, 97, died Saturday, April 30. Rosary 6 p.m. Thursday, Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service, and Mass of Christian burial 10 a.m. Friday, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Glen-Abbey Memorial Garden.
