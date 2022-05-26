Deaths published Friday, May 27, 2022

TULSA
Dodrill, Jonathan Charles, 29, handyman, died Monday, May 23. No services planned. Moore’s Memory.
Helm, William “Doug,” 84, Navy veteran, died Wednesday, May 25. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Oklahoma.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Montag, Delva, 88, Broken Arrow Public Schools cafeteria employee, died Tuesday, May 24. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Park Grove Cemetery.
Jenks
Hodges, Marice Samuel, 87, former H.V. Manufacturing owner, died Wednesday, May 25. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.