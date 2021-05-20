Deaths published Friday, May 21, 2021

TULSA
Butler, Jimmie B, 91, retired American Airlines electronics mechanic and Army veteran, died Thursday, May 13. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home Chapel.
Corlett, Dorothy M., 98, homemaker, died Tuesday, May 18. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Monday, Carbondale Assembly of God.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Barber, Bobbie, 90, licensed practical nurse, died Friday, May 14. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Reed-Culver Funeral Home, Tahlequah.
Long, Carl Jr., 70, retired firefighter, died Wednesday, May 19. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Monday, South Broken Arrow Life.Church.
Orrell, Gloyd D. “Buck,” 77, B&J Contractors owner and Marines Corps veteran, died Monday, May 17. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Schrader, Susan, 76, St. John Medical Center licensed practical nurse, died Thursday, May 13. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, and graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Perry
Pancoast, Curtis, 85, insurance adjuster, died Sunday, May 16. Visitation 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and wake 5-7 p.m. Monday, both at Brown-Dugger Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Morrison Christian Church, Morrison.
