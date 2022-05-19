Deaths published Friday, May 20, 2022

TULSA
Bolton, Robert Lee, 74, died Wednesday, May 18. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Burdette, Catherine, 37, died Wednesday, May 18. Viewing 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Monday, Asbury Church.
Burke, James, 92, retired steel plant superintendent and Army veteran, died Wednesday, May 18. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and celebration of life 11 a.m. Monday, Cedar Point Church, Claremore.
Campbell, Bettye Lue, 86, died Sunday, May 8. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Keith D. Biglow Funeral Home.
Clark, Gregory Lewis, 61, died Friday, May 13. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Friday and service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, both at Keith D. Biglow Funeral Home.
Crandell, Sharon Ann, 56, registered nurse, died Saturday, May 14. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.
Dunn, Stanley, 57, Home Depot Pro warehouse supervisor, died Thursday, May 19. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, Belview Baptist Church. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Hunt, Gary, 56, freight logistics specialist, died Saturday, May 14. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
King, Lorraine, 89, seamstress, died Sunday, May 15. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.
Mantegani, Joseph, 84, printer, died Saturday, May 14. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Tontitown, Ark. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Meyers, Wilma C., 88, died Tuesday, May 17. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Cleveland, Okla.
Fox-Mills, Sylvia, 74, died Monday, May 9. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel.
Collinsville
Robinson, Roger, 72, retired ASEC manufacturing material handler, died Wednesday, May 18. Visitation 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Ridgelawn Cemetery.
