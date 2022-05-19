 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths published Friday, May 20, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Bolton, Robert Lee, 74, died Wednesday, May 18. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Burdette, Catherine, 37, died Wednesday, May 18. Viewing 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Monday, Asbury Church.

Burke, James, 92, retired steel plant superintendent and Army veteran, died Wednesday, May 18. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and celebration of life 11 a.m. Monday, Cedar Point Church, Claremore.

Campbell, Bettye Lue, 86, died Sunday, May 8. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Keith D. Biglow Funeral Home.

Clark, Gregory Lewis, 61, died Friday, May 13. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Friday and service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, both at Keith D. Biglow Funeral Home.

Crandell, Sharon Ann, 56, registered nurse, died Saturday, May 14. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.

Dunn, Stanley, 57, Home Depot Pro warehouse supervisor, died Thursday, May 19. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, Belview Baptist Church. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Hunt, Gary, 56, freight logistics specialist, died Saturday, May 14. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

King, Lorraine, 89, seamstress, died Sunday, May 15. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.

Mantegani, Joseph, 84, printer, died Saturday, May 14. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Tontitown, Ark. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Meyers, Wilma C., 88, died Tuesday, May 17. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Cleveland, Okla.

Fox-Mills, Sylvia, 74, died Monday, May 9. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel.

Collinsville

Robinson, Roger, 72, retired ASEC manufacturing material handler, died Wednesday, May 18. Visitation 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Ridgelawn Cemetery.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert