Deaths published Friday, May 14, 2021

TULSA
Hinton, Jackie Dean, 84, electrical engineer, died Sunday, May 9. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Asbury United Methodist Church Chapel. Schaudt’s.
Pohl, Margot, 74, photographer, died Sunday, May 2. Private family services. Cremation Society.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Holden, Virginia, 95, Saint Francis Hospital catering cook, died Monday, May 10. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday and service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, both at Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby.
Owasso
Hedinger, Sharon, 77, registered nurse, died Saturday, May 1. No services planned. Dighton Moore.
Lee, Wanou, 31, Whirlpool assembly worker, died Wednesday, May 5. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
