Deaths published Friday, May 14, 2021

TULSA

Hinton, Jackie Dean, 84, electrical engineer, died Sunday, May 9. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Asbury United Methodist Church Chapel. Schaudt’s. 

Pohl, Margot, 74, photographer, died Sunday, May 2. Private family services. Cremation Society.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Holden, Virginia, 95, Saint Francis Hospital catering cook, died Monday, May 10. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday and service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, both at Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby.

Owasso

Hedinger, Sharon, 77, registered nurse, died Saturday, May 1. No services planned. Dighton Moore.

Lee, Wanou, 31, Whirlpool assembly worker, died Wednesday, May 5. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

