Deaths published Friday, May 13, 2022

  • Updated
TULSA

Cherblanc, Judith “Judie,” 85, homemaker, died Wednesday, May 11. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Monday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Boston Avenue United Methodist Church.

Liotta, Chris, 60, died Wednesday, May 11. Rosary 5 p.m. Sunday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, both at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Strope, Jack, 77, Strope Manufacturing owner, died Monday, May 9. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Williams, Joseph “Joe,” 81, auto body repairman, died Tuesday, May 10. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bartlesville

Barger, John Leroy, 92, died Friday, May 7. Viewing noon-5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, all at Davis Family Funeral Home Walker Brown Chapel.

Cleveland, Okla.

Huffines, Alice, 77, died Tuesday, May 3. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Western Heights Baptist Church. Chapman-Black.

Sapulpa

Martinez, Ryan, 35, automotive painter, died Tuesday, May 10. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn, Tulsa.

Skiatook

Bushyhead, Robert Chance Chooch, 25, died Tuesday, May 10. Viewing noon-7 p.m. Friday with visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, both at Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church, Sperry.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

