Deaths published Friday, May 13, 2022

TULSA
Cherblanc, Judith “Judie,” 85, homemaker, died Wednesday, May 11. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Monday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Boston Avenue United Methodist Church.
Liotta, Chris, 60, died Wednesday, May 11. Rosary 5 p.m. Sunday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, both at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Strope, Jack, 77, Strope Manufacturing owner, died Monday, May 9. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Williams, Joseph “Joe,” 81, auto body repairman, died Tuesday, May 10. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Barger, John Leroy, 92, died Friday, May 7. Viewing noon-5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, all at Davis Family Funeral Home Walker Brown Chapel.
Cleveland, Okla.
Huffines, Alice, 77, died Tuesday, May 3. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Western Heights Baptist Church. Chapman-Black.
Sapulpa
Martinez, Ryan, 35, automotive painter, died Tuesday, May 10. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn, Tulsa.
Skiatook
Bushyhead, Robert Chance Chooch, 25, died Tuesday, May 10. Viewing noon-7 p.m. Friday with visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, both at Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church, Sperry.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.