Deaths published Friday, March 4, 2022

  • Updated
TULSA

Barajas, John P., 87, machinist, died Monday, Feb. 28. Rosary 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Brewer, J.B. Dale, 78, crew chief and inspector, Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, March 2. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Monday, View Acres Baptist Church.

Brewer, Judy P. “Wheeler," 75, Berryhill Schools secretary, died Saturday, Feb. 26. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Monday, View Acres Baptist Church.

Phillips, Marlene Rae, 86, Tulsa Public Schools secretary, died Thursday, March 3. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Eyler, Dan, 74, independent oil producer, died Sunday, Feb. 20. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Friday, Post Oak Lodge, Tulsa. Schaudt's, Glenpool.

Bristow

Cortez, Frank Jr., 75, retired business owner and Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, Feb. 28. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Bristow Christian Center. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.

Broken Arrow

Brunson, Richard Sr., 90, optician and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, March 1. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.

Collins, Connie, 65, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 28. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Hayhurst.

Coweta

Walkup, William “Wyatt” Jr., 78, retired T.D. Williamson tool and die maker, died Wednesday, March 2. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Brown Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, First Christian Church.

Pawnee

Brown, Georgia, 82, died Tuesday, Feb. 22. Memorial service noon Saturday, Poteet Funeral Home Chapel.

Sand Springs

Bales, Carl Jr., 80, welder and Army veteran, died Wednesday, March 2. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Troll, Cathy L. (Hardesty), 68, retired county clerk's assistant, died Sunday, Feb. 27. Private family services. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Sapulpa

Phillips, Robert D., 85, truck driver and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 27. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

