Deaths published Friday, March 26, 2021
TULSA

Burton, Rita J. Estes, 79, homemaker, died Thursday, March 18. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6 and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, both at Stanleys Chapel.

Funk, Rick, 75, attorney, died Thursday, March 25. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Matles, Donna M., 92, Donna Designs owner, died Wednesday, March 24. Private family services. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.

Pittman, Sr., Arice, 74, printer operator for Texaco, New Jerusalem Baptist pastor & Army veteran, died Thursday, March 18. Service 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, New Jerusalem Baptist Church. Jack’s Memory.

Slover, Elizabeth “Betty,” 83, homemaker, died Wednesday, March 24. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Snider, Robert Stephen “Steve,” 77, retired school band director, died Monday, March 1. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.

Stewart, Dr. Jefferson Allen, 74, business consultant, died Wednesday, March 24. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Bristow

Van Winkle, James Ray “Sarge,” 76, retired warehouse manager and Army veteran, died Tuesday, March 23. Visitation 2-7 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry. 

Broken Arrow

Cannon, Mance Wilson, 90, payroll benefits manager for ONG and Army veteran, died Wednesday, March 24. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church. Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Hood, Helen Joyce, 81, petroleum secretary, died Wednesday, March 24. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa. 

Maynard, Ethel L., 87, homemaker, died Wednesday, March 24. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Memorial service 7 p.m. Monday, Broken Arrow Church of Christ. Graveside service at 10 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. 

Rose, Richard, 78, Painter for Department of Defense and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, March 24. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home,

Morrison

King, Ralph “Ken,” 73, field service coordinator, died Thursday, Jan. 21. Celebration of life 2 p.m. on Monday, Strode Funeral Home Chapel, Stillwater, Oklahoma. Burial, Pleasant Valley (Sumner) Cemetery.

Owasso

Burford, Phil, 76, Hillcrest Medical Center toxicology technologist and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, March 24. Services pending. Mowery Funeral Service.

