Deaths published Friday, March 25, 2022

TULSA
Evey, Delicia Lauren, 20, died Wednesday, March 23. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery Legacy Chapel, Sand Springs.
Kimbrel, Steven Ross, 69, auto body adjuster, died Tuesday, March 22. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Family Fellowship Church.
Young, Gary L., 76, retired ONEOK gas controller and Army veteran, died Thursday, March 24. Services pending. Ninde/Mosaic Memorial.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Mastin, Christopher, 47, died Saturday, March 19. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Chapel.
Coweta
Jackson, Yvonne “Vonnie” Marie, 82, retired Molded Products Inc. trimmer, died Friday, March 18. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Brown Funeral Home.
Jenks
Cravens, Dorothy E., 96, retired Jenks Public Schools assistant counselor, died Friday, March 18. Viewing 1-5 p.m. and visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Hargrove-Marker Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Monday, Jenks First United Methodist Church.
Pruett, Fred L., 72, Renovations by Fred owner, died Thursday, March 24. Services pending. Ninde/Mosaic Memorial.
Young, Lois, 85, homemaker, died Wednesday, March 23. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church of Jenks. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
