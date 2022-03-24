 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Friday, March 25, 2022

  • Updated
TULSA

Evey, Delicia Lauren, 20, died Wednesday, March 23. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery Legacy Chapel, Sand Springs.

Kimbrel, Steven Ross, 69, auto body adjuster, died Tuesday, March 22. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Family Fellowship Church.

Young, Gary L., 76, retired ONEOK gas controller and Army veteran, died Thursday, March 24. Services pending. Ninde/Mosaic Memorial.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Mastin, Christopher, 47, died Saturday, March 19. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Chapel.

Coweta

Jackson, Yvonne “Vonnie” Marie, 82, retired Molded Products Inc. trimmer, died Friday, March 18. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Brown Funeral Home.

Jenks

Cravens, Dorothy E., 96, retired Jenks Public Schools assistant counselor, died Friday, March 18. Viewing 1-5 p.m. and visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Hargrove-Marker Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Monday, Jenks First United Methodist Church.

Pruett, Fred L., 72, Renovations by Fred owner, died Thursday, March 24. Services pending. Ninde/Mosaic Memorial.

Young, Lois, 85, homemaker, died Wednesday, March 23. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church of Jenks. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

