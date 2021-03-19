 Skip to main content

Deaths published Friday, March 20, 2021
Deaths published Friday, March 20, 2021

TULSA

Chenoweth, Charles “Chuck” Bryan, II, 60, salesman, died Wednesday, March 17, Visitation 5-7 p.m. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Parkview Baptist Church.

Pumphrey, Bennie J., 69, design draftsman, died Tuesday, March 16. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Southwood Baptist Church. 

Sparks, Barbara, 92, homemaker, died Thursday, March 18. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, Rose Hill Cemetery, Tyler, Texas.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Jenks

Christian, Jonna, 74, retired Jenks Chiropractic Clinic employee, died March 19. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Rivercrest Chapel, Bixby. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church, Glenpool. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service and Crematory.

Owasso

Hinkle, Dr. Norman Wayne, 77, optometrist, died Monday, March 15. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Mowery Funeral Service. Service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church.

Sand Springs

McGuire, Robert “Bob,” 76, retired accountant for Helmerich & Payne, died Monday, March 15. Private family service. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.

Sperry

Maggard, John T., 79, retired welder, custodian and Army National Guard veteran, died Wednesday, March 17. Graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, Rest Haven Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

