Deaths published Friday, March 20, 2021

TULSA
Chenoweth, Charles “Chuck” Bryan, II, 60, salesman, died Wednesday, March 17, Visitation 5-7 p.m. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Parkview Baptist Church.
Pumphrey, Bennie J., 69, design draftsman, died Tuesday, March 16. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Southwood Baptist Church.
Sparks, Barbara, 92, homemaker, died Thursday, March 18. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, Rose Hill Cemetery, Tyler, Texas.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Jenks
Christian, Jonna, 74, retired Jenks Chiropractic Clinic employee, died March 19. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Rivercrest Chapel, Bixby. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church, Glenpool. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service and Crematory.
Owasso
Hinkle, Dr. Norman Wayne, 77, optometrist, died Monday, March 15. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Mowery Funeral Service. Service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church.
Sand Springs
McGuire, Robert “Bob,” 76, retired accountant for Helmerich & Payne, died Monday, March 15. Private family service. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Sperry
Maggard, John T., 79, retired welder, custodian and Army National Guard veteran, died Wednesday, March 17. Graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, Rest Haven Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.