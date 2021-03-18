Deaths published Friday, March 19, 2021

TULSA
Bridges, Cynthia Renee, 56, aerospace industry procurement agent, died Tuesday, March 16. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Chenoweth, Charles “Chuck” B., II, 60, salesman, died Wednesday, March 17. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Dowling, Francis, 47, laborer, died Wednesday, March 3. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore's Southlawn.
Jones, Chris, 68, accountant, died Tuesday, March 9. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Friday, Eastside Christian Church. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Miller, George William (Bill), 80, Army veteran, died Tuesday, March 16. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Christ Church Episcopal.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Fletcher, Mary Ellen, 83, hospital medical technician, died Wednesday, March 3. No services planned. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral and Cremation Service, Tulsa.
Olson, Henry Lloyd, 88, aircraft mechanic, died Wednesday, March 17. Graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Park Grove Cemetery. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory.
Chelsea
Tedrick, Ruby, 95, truck driver, died Thursday, March 11. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Chelsea Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church of Chelsea.
Claremore
Wohlgemuth, Willis, 68, retired facilities coordinator at Baker Hughes, died Tuesday, March 9. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at MMSPayne Funeral Home.
Hominy
Lanham, Gary, 68, oilfield communications employee and Vietnam War veteran, died Friday, March 12. Visitation 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Powell Funeral Home.
Osage
Belmer, Cindy, 65, food service worker, died Tuesday, March 16. Services pending. Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.
Owasso
Hinkle, Dr. Norman Wayne, 77, optometrist, died Monday, March 15. Services pending. Mowery.
Sand Springs
McGuire, Robert “Bob,” 76. retired accountant for Helmerich & Payne, died Monday, March 15. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Sperry
Maggard, John T., 79. retired welder, custodian and Army National Guard Veteran. DiedWednes- day, March 17, 2021. Services pending. Johnson, Sperry
