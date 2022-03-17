Deaths published Friday, March 18, 2022

TULSA
Duncan, James Donald, 89, Oklahoma Department of Transportation material tester and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, March 16. Services pending. Moore's Rosewood.
Goodson, Roger W., 97, auditor and Army and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, March 15. Services pending. Moore's Rosewood.
Ibrahim, Faik, 93, electrical engineer, died Sunday, March 6. Service was held previously. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bristow
Pinson, Jim, 84, retired law enforcement officer and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, March 15. Service 2 p.m. Friday, First Free Will Baptist Church. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.
Broken Arrow
Champlin, Charles, 91, Equifax Services field representative, died Saturday, March 12. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Nevada
Mallardi, Steven Anthony, 81, senior analyst and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 22. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
