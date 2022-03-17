 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Friday, March 18, 2022

TULSA

Duncan, James Donald, 89, Oklahoma Department of Transportation material tester and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, March 16. Services pending. Moore's Rosewood.

Goodson, Roger W., 97, auditor and Army and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, March 15. Services pending. Moore's Rosewood.

Ibrahim, Faik, 93, electrical engineer, died Sunday, March 6. Service was held previously. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bristow

Pinson, Jim, 84, retired law enforcement officer and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, March 15. Service 2 p.m. Friday, First Free Will Baptist Church. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.

Broken Arrow

Champlin, Charles, 91, Equifax Services field representative, died Saturday, March 12. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.

Nevada

Mallardi, Steven Anthony, 81, senior analyst and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 22. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

