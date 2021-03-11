Deaths published Friday, March 12, 2021

TULSA
Cody, Irene C., 67, homemaker, died Tuesday, March 9. Visitation 5-7 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. Monday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral Mass 1 a.m. Tuesday, Church of the Madalene.
Reinoso, Luis Alberto, 91, medical doctor, died Saturday, March 6. Rosary 5 p.m. Monday, Cascia Hall St. Rita Chapel, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Ivy.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Wilmott, Ken, 69, retired Tulsa Fire Department captain, died Tuesday, March 9. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Asbury United Methodist Church.
Jenks
Myers, Edward Bertram "Bert" 84, quality assurance auditor for American Airlines, died Tuesday, Jan. 19. Rosary 7 p.m. Friday and Funeral Mass noon Saturday, both at St Bernard’s Catholic Church. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.
Longview, Texas
Pitts, Marybeth, 78, homemaker formerly of Tulsa, died Tuesday, March 9. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.