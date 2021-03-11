 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Friday, March 12, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Friday, March 12, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Cody, Irene C., 67, homemaker, died Tuesday, March 9. Visitation 5-7 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. Monday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral Mass 1 a.m. Tuesday, Church of the Madalene. 

Reinoso, Luis Alberto, 91, medical doctor, died Saturday, March 6. Rosary 5 p.m. Monday, Cascia Hall St. Rita Chapel, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Ivy.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Wilmott, Ken, 69, retired Tulsa Fire Department captain, died Tuesday, March 9. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Asbury United Methodist Church.

Jenks

Myers, Edward Bertram "Bert" 84, quality assurance auditor for American Airlines, died Tuesday, Jan. 19. Rosary 7 p.m. Friday and Funeral Mass noon Saturday, both at St Bernard’s Catholic Church. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.

Longview, Texas

Pitts, Marybeth, 78, homemaker formerly of Tulsa, died Tuesday, March 9. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News