Deaths published Friday, March 11, 2022

TULSA
Fisher, Nancy, 91, Tulsa Public Schools elementary teacher, died Tuesday, March 8. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Flatter, John, 74, pipeline dispatcher and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, March 9. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 1 p.m. Monday, Christview Christian Church.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Haugen, Kathy, 67, special needs children paraprofessional, formerly of Coweta, died Thursday, March 10. No services planned. Hayhurst.
Miller, Dorleen, 90, retired Crutcher’s Western Wear sales representative, died Friday, March 4. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Private family services.
Jennings
Floyd, Linda, 72, nurse, died Tuesday, March 8. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
