Deaths published Friday, June 4, 2021

TULSA
Hartgers, Ramona Warden, 93, retired dental office manager, died Wednesday, June 3. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Kuehnert, Robert Thomas, 82, self-employed, died Saturday, May 29. Service 1 p.m. Friday, Christ The Redeemer Lutheran Church, Moore’s Rosewood.
Luce, David Leon, 80, teacher, died Thursday, June 3. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Maynard Hall, Cherry Juanita, 89, died Thursday, May 27. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
McConnell, Lillian, 80, college professor, died Monday, May 31. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Paul United Methodist Church, Muskogee. Hunn Funeral Home, Checotah.
Parker, Susan Rita, 69, registered nurse, died Wednesday, April 14. Celebration of life 5 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Swift Jr., Otis, 67, ground maintenance worker for Tulsa International Airport and Army veteran, died Monday, May 31. No services planned. Gary Kelley Add’Vantage.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Dahl, Gilmore, 86, retired pilot and Air Force Col. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Hunt, Constance “Connie,” 74, retired teacher, died Friday, May 28. No services planned. Garrett Funeral Home.
Woodard, Dolores, 82, CPA, died Tuesday, June 1. Memorial service noon Friday, Rhema Bible Church. Garrett.
Collinsville
Chambers, Kraig Gylan, 33, machinist for Skinner Brothers, died Saturday, May 29. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church, Owasso. Mowery, Owasso.
Sand Springs
Byrom, Sr., James, 58, shipping and receiving clerk for Blue Bell Creameries, died Thursday, June 3. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
