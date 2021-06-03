 Skip to main content
Deaths published Friday, June 4, 2021
Deaths published Friday, June 4, 2021

TULSA

Hartgers, Ramona Warden, 93, retired dental office manager, died Wednesday, June 3. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Kuehnert, Robert Thomas, 82, self-employed, died Saturday, May 29. Service 1 p.m. Friday, Christ The Redeemer Lutheran Church, Moore’s Rosewood.

Luce, David Leon, 80, teacher, died Thursday, June 3. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Maynard Hall, Cherry Juanita, 89, died Thursday, May 27. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

McConnell, Lillian, 80, college professor, died Monday, May 31. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Paul United Methodist Church, Muskogee. Hunn Funeral Home, Checotah.

Parker, Susan Rita, 69, registered nurse, died Wednesday, April 14. Celebration of life 5 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Swift Jr., Otis, 67, ground maintenance worker for Tulsa International Airport and Army veteran, died Monday, May 31. No services planned. Gary Kelley Add’Vantage.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Dahl, Gilmore, 86, retired pilot and Air Force Col. Services pending. Floral Haven.

Hunt, Constance “Connie,” 74, retired teacher, died Friday, May 28. No services planned. Garrett Funeral Home.

Woodard, Dolores, 82, CPA, died Tuesday, June 1. Memorial service noon Friday, Rhema Bible Church. Garrett.

Collinsville

Chambers, Kraig Gylan, 33, machinist for Skinner Brothers, died Saturday, May 29. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church, Owasso. Mowery, Owasso.

Sand Springs

Byrom, Sr., James, 58, shipping and receiving clerk for Blue Bell Creameries, died Thursday, June 3. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.  

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

