Deaths published Friday, June 3, 2022

  • Updated
TULSA

Alfred, James R. “Jim,” 69, project manager, died Tuesday, May 31. Celebration of life 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Tulsa Garden Center Linnaeus Teaching Garden. Stanleys.

Linthicum, David, 66, Chevron project manager and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, June 1. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Niver, Lawrence J. “Larry,” 51, Comp Source insurance adjustor, died Tuesday, May 31. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Smyth, Sally, 67, oil and gas landman, died Wednesday, June 1. Celebration of life 4 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Family Center.

STATE/AREA

Bristow

Lane, Larry, 70, retired pipefitter, died Tuesday, May 24. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Michael’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Mannford

McGough, Jim Sr., 74, frame welder, died Monday, May 30. Visitation 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, Tulsa Gospel Assembly, Sperry.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

