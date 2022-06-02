Deaths published Friday, June 3, 2022

TULSA
Alfred, James R. “Jim,” 69, project manager, died Tuesday, May 31. Celebration of life 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Tulsa Garden Center Linnaeus Teaching Garden. Stanleys.
Linthicum, David, 66, Chevron project manager and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, June 1. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Niver, Lawrence J. “Larry,” 51, Comp Source insurance adjustor, died Tuesday, May 31. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Smyth, Sally, 67, oil and gas landman, died Wednesday, June 1. Celebration of life 4 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Family Center.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bristow
Lane, Larry, 70, retired pipefitter, died Tuesday, May 24. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Michael’s Funeral Home Chapel.
Mannford
McGough, Jim Sr., 74, frame welder, died Monday, May 30. Visitation 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, Tulsa Gospel Assembly, Sperry.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.