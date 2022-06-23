 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Friday, June 24, 2022

TULSA

Bossard-Quigg-Pumpelly, Jacqueline Gayle, 91, prekindergarten assistant teacher, died Saturday, June 18. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church. Stanleys.

Fiveash, Terry Lee, 73, retired from Fiveash Boat Sales, computer programmer and IT specialist, died Tuesday, June 21. Visitation 10-11 a.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Monday, Eastland Baptist Church. Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage.

Stouffer, Kathleen, 84, receptionist, died Tuesday, June 21. Service 3 p.m. Friday, July 1, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Hicks, C. Leon, 78, retired educator, died Thursday, June 23. Services pending. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby.

Morris

Moore, Jane L., 95, Bureau of Indian Affairs counselor, died Sunday, June 19. Viewing 1-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, Okmulgee.

Death notices policy

