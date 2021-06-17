Deaths published Friday, June 18, 2021

TULSA
Agee, Blanche Louise, 91, retired office administrator, died Wednesday, June 16. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at RiverCrest Chapel and Event Center. Bixby-South Tulsa.
Comer, Kevin W., 64, musician, died Wednesday, June 16. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Dixon, Sheila A., 84, retired Stephens County United Way director, died Thursday, June 17. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
McKinney, Ann, 80, clerical worker for Phillips 66, died Wednesday, June 16. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Nesmith, Catherine, 98, secretary for Tulsa city services, died Wednesday, June 16. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Shultz, Beverly J., 86, retired senior expeditor for Rockwell International, died Wednesday, June, 16. Visitation 10 a.m. Saturday and service noon Saturday, both at Moore's Eastlawn Funeral Home.
Woods, Linda, 71, child nutritionist, died Monday, June 14. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Wright, George Kenneth, 76, retired AT&T worker and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, June 16. Memorial service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Masefield, Tony, 78, production manager for McDonnell Douglas, died Tuesday, June 15. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Cushing
Hatchett, Bill M., 86, computer programmer and Navy veteran, died June 12. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Palmer-Marler Funeral Home. Interment, Flynn Cemetery.
Okmulgee
Brown, Tab Art, 55, school custodian, died Friday, June 11. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Friday, The Refuge Church. Schaudt's Okmulgee.
