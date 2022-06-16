Deaths published Friday, June 17, 2022

TULSA
Ramsey, Bobby Gene, 70, construction foreman, died Tuesday, June 14. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Moore's Souhtlawn Chapel.
Reynolds, Waneta A, 100, homemaker, died Sunday, June 12. Memorial service pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Ryan, Richard Leroy, 76, TDW training center director, died Monday, June 6. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood, and service 1 p.m. Monday, Trinity Baptist Church.
Smith, Helen Louise, 98, McDonnell Douglas clerical employee, died Thursday, June 16. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and memorial service 10:30 a.m. Monday, all at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
St. Clair, Ronald, 84, entrepreneur and part owner of The Parke Assisted Living, died Wednesday, June 15. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Strella, George G., 92, senior environmental engineer and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, June 14. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and visitation 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, First United Methodist Church.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Hominy
Miller, Ronald, 80, Local 798 pipefitter and Marine Veteran, died Monday June 13. Visitation 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Chapman-Black Chapel.
Midwest City
Hahn, Roy, 99, died Monday, June 13. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Ford Funeral Service, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian Church of Midwest City.
Owasso
Storm, Gail Delores, 69, Global Holdings customer service representative, died Wednesday, June 15. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Mowery Funeral Service. Service 2 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church Collinsville.
