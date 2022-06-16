 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Friday, June 17, 2022

TULSA

Ramsey, Bobby Gene, 70, construction foreman, died Tuesday, June 14. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Moore's Souhtlawn Chapel.

Reynolds, Waneta A, 100, homemaker, died Sunday, June 12. Memorial service pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Ryan, Richard Leroy, 76, TDW training center director, died Monday, June 6. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood, and service 1 p.m. Monday, Trinity Baptist Church.

Smith, Helen Louise, 98, McDonnell Douglas clerical employee, died Thursday, June 16. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and memorial service 10:30 a.m. Monday, all at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. 

St. Clair, Ronald, 84, entrepreneur and part owner of The Parke Assisted Living, died Wednesday, June 15. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Strella, George G., 92, senior environmental engineer and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, June 14. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and visitation 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, First United Methodist Church.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Hominy

Miller, Ronald, 80, Local 798 pipefitter and Marine Veteran, died Monday June 13. Visitation 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Chapman-Black Chapel.

Midwest City

Hahn, Roy, 99, died Monday, June 13. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Ford Funeral Service, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian Church of Midwest City.

Owasso

Storm, Gail Delores, 69, Global Holdings customer service representative, died Wednesday, June 15. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Mowery Funeral Service. Service 2 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church Collinsville.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

