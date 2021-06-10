Deaths published Friday, June 11, 2021

TULSA
Cervantes, Albert F., 96, restaurant owner and Army veteran, died Tuesday, June 8. Rosary 7 p.m. Monday, Gary Kelley's Add’Vantage Funeral Service. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Burial, Calvary Cemetery.
Henderson, Charlie William, 83, supervisor for Tulsa Streets and Stormwater Department, died Tuesday, June 7. Visitation noon-8-p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Jack's Memory Funeral Service. Burial, Green Acres
Kirby, Jackie “Jack,” 84, retired HydroTech of Tulsa worker, died Saturday, June 5. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Rankin, Stephen Charles, 73, retired office administrator and Army veteran, died Wednesday, June 9. Service 5:30 p.m. Friday, Trinity Presbyterian Church, Bixby. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Kemp, Dixie L., 73, retired Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Saturday, June 5. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Florence Street Baptist Church, Broken Arrow. Leonard-Marker.
Broken Arrow
Friedberg, Harry, 102, jeweler and Army veteran, died Wednesday, June 9. Graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Fitzgerald Ivy, Tulsa.
Luther, Carol, 89, teacher and business owner, died Monday, June 7.
Calvert, Ala.
Smith, Cassandra, 66, structural engineer and Navy veteran, died Monday, May 24. A Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Morris
Daniels, Sharon, 77, homemaker, died Thursday, June 10. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Okmulgee Cemetery. McClendon-Winters, Okmulgee.
Sand Springs
Springer-Embry, Ann, 64, retired educator, died Sunday, June 6. Service pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Shawnee
Richards, C.L., 64, carpenter, died Saturday, May 29. Graveside service 3 p.m. Monday, Resthaven Cemetery. Hibbs Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.