Deaths published Friday, June 11, 2021
TULSA

Cervantes, Albert F., 96, restaurant owner and Army veteran, died Tuesday, June 8. Rosary 7 p.m. Monday, Gary Kelley's Add’Vantage Funeral Service. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Burial, Calvary Cemetery.

Henderson, Charlie William, 83, supervisor for Tulsa Streets and Stormwater Department, died Tuesday, June 7. Visitation noon-8-p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Jack's Memory Funeral Service. Burial, Green Acres

Kirby, Jackie “Jack,” 84, retired HydroTech of Tulsa worker, died Saturday, June 5. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs. 

Rankin, Stephen Charles, 73, retired office administrator and Army veteran, died Wednesday, June 9. Service 5:30 p.m. Friday, Trinity Presbyterian Church, Bixby. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Kemp, Dixie L., 73, retired Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Saturday, June 5. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Florence Street Baptist Church, Broken Arrow. Leonard-Marker.

Broken Arrow

Friedberg, Harry, 102, jeweler and Army veteran, died Wednesday, June 9. Graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Fitzgerald Ivy, Tulsa. 

Luther, Carol, 89, teacher and business owner, died Monday, June 7.

Calvert, Ala.

Smith, Cassandra, 66, structural engineer and Navy veteran, died Monday, May 24. A Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Morris

Daniels, Sharon, 77, homemaker, died Thursday, June 10. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Okmulgee Cemetery. McClendon-Winters, Okmulgee. 

Sand Springs

Springer-Embry, Ann, 64, retired educator, died Sunday, June 6. Service pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Shawnee

Richards, C.L., 64, carpenter, died Saturday, May 29. Graveside service 3 p.m. Monday, Resthaven Cemetery. Hibbs Funeral Home.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

