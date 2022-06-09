Deaths published Friday, June 10, 2022

TULSA
Davis, Gloria, 91, teacher, died Saturday, June 4. Services pending. Cremation Society.
Ware, Mary E., 89, homemaker, died Wednesday, June 8. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, John Knox Presbyterian Church.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Collinsville
Carty, Jim Fred, 86, minister and Army veteran, died Monday, June 6. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel, Owasso, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church.
Mannford
Love, William Lee, 73, retired Army drill sergeant, died Wednesday, June 1. Service 1 p.m. Friday, NewSpring Family Church, Jenks. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
