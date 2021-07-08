Deaths published Friday, July 9, 2021

TULSA
Adam, Harold William, 70, hair designer and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, July 6. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 3 p.m. Monday, both at Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, Bixby.
Androphy, Iris Levy, 90, formerly of Tulsa, homemaker, died Tuesday, July 6, in Florida. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Atchison, Terrie L., 68, neonatal nurse practitioner, died Wednesday, July 7. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Monday with visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, South Sheridan Life.Church.
Hood, John J., 98, retired office supply manager and World War II Army veteran, died Wednesday, July 7. Private family services. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Jones, Henry Junior, 66, auto repairman, died Sunday, July 4. No services planned. Moore’s Memory.
Kraft, Judith, 76, fabric protection business owner, died Monday, July 5. Celebration of life 5 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt's Funeral Home Chapel.
Potter, Frances Jean, 87, retired certified public accountant, died Thursday, July 8. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Tierney, Edward, 94, retired Met Life manager, died Wednesday, July 7. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, Church of St. Benedict. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Cheeseman, Gary, 70, State Farm maintenance specialist and Navy veteran, died Thursday, July 8. Services pending. Hayhurst.
Farley, Paul, 93, oil and gas industry landman and Navy veteran, died Monday, July 5. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Lemon, Ernie “Bill” Jr. 84, retired Broken Arrow assistant postmaster and Army National Guard veteran, died Sunday, July 4. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church. Hayhurst.
Smith, T.I., 77, formerly of Muskogee, retired from Ford Glass Plant and Army veteran, died Sunday, June 27. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Cornerstone, Muskogee.
Sand Springs
Colliver, Joe, 92, retired Willbros Engineers draftsman and veteran, died Monday, July 5. No services planned. Mobley-Grosbeck.
Singleton, Judy Earlene (Warren), 63, Walmart cashier, died Tuesday, July 6. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home. Private family services.
Stoner, Dyanna, 72, Sand Springs Public Schools teacher's aide, died Wednesday, July 7. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Monday, Angus Church. Mobley-Groesbeck.
