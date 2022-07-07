 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Friday, July 8, 2022

TULSA

Bornak, Scott Paul, 56, avionics mechanic and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, July 6. Service 2:30 p.m. Monday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Smith, Benny, 83, salesman and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, July 6. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Lee, Jayden, 17, student, died Saturday, July 2. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, Church of St. Benedict, Broken Arrow. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Coweta

Boley, Thomas Evert “Tom,” 67, retired Emerson Process Management technical sales specialist, died Monday, July 4. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Brown Funeral Home, and memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church.

Denny, Fannie Ruth, 90, retired Brockway Glass glass packer, died Monday, July 4. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Brown Funeral Home Chapel.

Owasso

Owens, Kelli Dawn, 57, Rejoice Christian School elementary principal, died Monday, July 4. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Rejoice Christian School Upper Auditorium. Mowery.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

