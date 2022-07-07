Deaths published Friday, July 8, 2022

TULSA
Bornak, Scott Paul, 56, avionics mechanic and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, July 6. Service 2:30 p.m. Monday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Smith, Benny, 83, salesman and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, July 6. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Lee, Jayden, 17, student, died Saturday, July 2. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, Church of St. Benedict, Broken Arrow. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Coweta
Boley, Thomas Evert “Tom,” 67, retired Emerson Process Management technical sales specialist, died Monday, July 4. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Brown Funeral Home, and memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church.
Denny, Fannie Ruth, 90, retired Brockway Glass glass packer, died Monday, July 4. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Brown Funeral Home Chapel.
Owasso
Owens, Kelli Dawn, 57, Rejoice Christian School elementary principal, died Monday, July 4. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Rejoice Christian School Upper Auditorium. Mowery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.