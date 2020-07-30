TULSA
Benbow, Betty, 88, retired real estate agent, died Wednesday, July 29, Visitation 6-7:30 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Rose Hill Covenant Church. Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Boyer, Donn, 64, retired American Airlines maintenance and engineering manager, died Monday, July 27. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Brenner, Samuel “Sam,” 92, Brenner’s Ltd. owner, died Monday, July 27. Graveside service noon Friday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Morgan, Daniel “D,” 42, roofer, died Saturday, July 25. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Dale, Michael, 66, geologist, died Sunday, March 29. Memorial service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
Glass, Gregory Keith (Blue), 66, construction worker and painter, died Monday, July 27. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, Tulsa, and graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.
Henry, David Matthew, 45, computer technician, died Thursday, July 30. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Chelsea
Remington, Archie, 94, lumber company salesman and Marine Corps veteran, died Wednesday, July 29. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Coweta
Hughes, Wanda Ellen, 80, died Wednesday, July 29. Services pending. Brown.
Jenks
Grotts, Bobby C. “Bob,” 77, retired W.C. Norris machinist and Army veteran, died Monday, July 27. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and serice 10:30 a.m. Monday, both at RiverCrest Chapel & Event Center, Bixby. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Tahlequah
Blair, Bobby Hunt, 90, retired Army sergeant first class, died Thursday, July 23. Visitations 1-5 p.m Sunday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, all at Green Country Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.