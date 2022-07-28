 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Friday, July 29, 2022

TULSA

Campbell, Mary S. “Sue,” 93, homemaker, died Monday, July 25. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.

Umbarger, James Theodore, 88, retired Sandoz Pharmaceutical neuropsychiatric specialist, died Tuesday, July 26. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and rosary 7 p.m. Monday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, Church of St. Mary.

Woodward, Rebecca J., 98, Energy Products LLC accountant, died Tuesday, July 26. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Blackburn

Varnell, Dwight, 78, retired Unit Rig foreman, died Tuesday, July 26. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Bristow

Slyman, Edmond “Tex,” 79, Freddie’s Steakhouse owner, died Monday, July 25. Rosary 7 p.m. Sunday, St. Joseph Catholic Church; memorial Mass 10 a.m. Monday, Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, Tulsa; and reception 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Freddie’s Steakhouse, Sapulpa. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.

Broken Arrow

Brown, Beth, 88, retired real estate agent, died Friday, July 22. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Thursday and celebration of life 10 a.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Cooper, Nancy, 82, Tulsa County deputy court clerk, died Wednesday, July 27. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Broken Arrow Church of Christ.

Lawson, Bob, 80, magazine publisher and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, July 27. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church. Hayhurst.

Oilton

Youtsey, Terry (Shayne), 19, Advanced Building Specialties LLC employee, died Monday, July 18. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Oilton High School Gymnasium. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Owasso

Vincent, Jim, 69, retired Nordam aircraft damage evaluator, died Sunday, July 24. Visitation noon-1:30 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and graveside service 2:30 p.m. Friday, Lawson Cemetery, Yale.

Sand Springs

Freese, LaRay Dean, 72, computer technician and Army veteran, died Wednesday, July 27. No services planned. Dillon.

Peterman, Jackie, 62, Apax Glass employee, died Sunday, July 24. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Westport Baptist Church, Cleveland, Okla. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Terlton

Vaughan, Ramona, 91, homemaker, died Thursday, July 21. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel, Cleveland, Okla.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 6 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

