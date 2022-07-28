Deaths published Friday, July 29, 2022

TULSA
Campbell, Mary S. “Sue,” 93, homemaker, died Monday, July 25. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.
Umbarger, James Theodore, 88, retired Sandoz Pharmaceutical neuropsychiatric specialist, died Tuesday, July 26. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and rosary 7 p.m. Monday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, Church of St. Mary.
Woodward, Rebecca J., 98, Energy Products LLC accountant, died Tuesday, July 26. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Blackburn
Varnell, Dwight, 78, retired Unit Rig foreman, died Tuesday, July 26. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Bristow
Slyman, Edmond “Tex,” 79, Freddie’s Steakhouse owner, died Monday, July 25. Rosary 7 p.m. Sunday, St. Joseph Catholic Church; memorial Mass 10 a.m. Monday, Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, Tulsa; and reception 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Freddie’s Steakhouse, Sapulpa. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.
Broken Arrow
Brown, Beth, 88, retired real estate agent, died Friday, July 22. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Thursday and celebration of life 10 a.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Cooper, Nancy, 82, Tulsa County deputy court clerk, died Wednesday, July 27. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Broken Arrow Church of Christ.
Lawson, Bob, 80, magazine publisher and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, July 27. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church. Hayhurst.
Oilton
Youtsey, Terry (Shayne), 19, Advanced Building Specialties LLC employee, died Monday, July 18. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Oilton High School Gymnasium. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Owasso
Vincent, Jim, 69, retired Nordam aircraft damage evaluator, died Sunday, July 24. Visitation noon-1:30 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and graveside service 2:30 p.m. Friday, Lawson Cemetery, Yale.
Sand Springs
Freese, LaRay Dean, 72, computer technician and Army veteran, died Wednesday, July 27. No services planned. Dillon.
Peterman, Jackie, 62, Apax Glass employee, died Sunday, July 24. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Westport Baptist Church, Cleveland, Okla. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Terlton
Vaughan, Ramona, 91, homemaker, died Thursday, July 21. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel, Cleveland, Okla.
