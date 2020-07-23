TULSA
Heinlein, Linda Darlene, 79, real estate broker, died Monday, July 20. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel.
McElroy, Roger E., 79, grain broker, died Wednesday, July 22. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Peden, Evelyn Faye, 90, homemaker, died Tuesday, July 21. Graveside service 1 p.m. Saturday, Monahans Memorial Cemetery, Monahans, Texas. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Servide.
Reinert, Richard Herbert, 92, retired Tulsa World building engineer and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, July 21. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Summit Park Full Gospel Church. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Richardson, Joseph Lee, 76, mechanic and Army veteran, died Tuesday, July 21. Private family services. Moore’s Memory.
Seacat, Janice Ann, 77, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 22. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Welker, Norma, 80, former Welker Law office manager, died Monday, July 20. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Horn, Jodee Owens Tollison, 78, commercial artist, died Tuesday, July 21. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Johnson, Theresa M., 60, paraprofessional, died Wednesday, July 22. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
Swekosky, Russell, 82, teacher and coach, died Wednesday, July 22. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Williams, Aimee, 44, Hillcrest Medical Center nurse practitioner, died Saturday, July 18. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Oologah
Jackson, Wilma Jerry, 85, teacher, died Saturday, May 23. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, Journey Church. Mowery, Owasso.
Owasso
Caillouette, Charles Marion, 86, Postal Service mail carrier and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, July 21. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
