Deaths published Friday, July 23, 2021

TULSA
Copp, Ida, 92, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 21. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Sunday and celebration of life 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Duffy, Kay F., 76. Kay Duffy Interiors owner, died Wednesday, July 21. Memorial Mass 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Duncan, Don M., 90, retired aircraft engineer and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, July 20. Visitation 1-3 p.m. Saturday and service 3 p.m. Sunday, both at Gary Kelley's Add’Vantage Funeral Service.
Leslie, Charles, 81, industrial engineer and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, July 21. Graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Willard, Brianna, 23, formerly of Tulsa, died Sunday, July 18. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Zion Community Church, with graveside service following, Green Acres Cemetery, Sperry. Dillon, Sand Springs.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Ramsey, Imogene, 89, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 21. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Watkins, Daryl, 59, American Airlines aircraft maintenance crew chief, died Wednesday, July 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Foundations Church, Tulsa.
White, Robert, 64, retired Air Force master sergeant, died Tuesday, July 20. Visitation 12:30-2 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mountain Grove, Mo.
Sand Springs
Peggs, Freeda, 87, executive secretary, died Wednesday, July 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Dillon Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery.
Sapulpa
Reed, Dennis Deral, 70, truck driver and Army veteran, died Tuesday, July 20. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Smith Funeral Home Chapel.
