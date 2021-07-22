 Skip to main content
Deaths published Friday, July 23, 2021
TULSA

Copp, Ida, 92, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 21. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Sunday and celebration of life 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Duffy, Kay F., 76. Kay Duffy Interiors owner, died Wednesday, July 21. Memorial Mass 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Duncan, Don M., 90, retired aircraft engineer and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, July 20. Visitation 1-3 p.m. Saturday and service 3 p.m. Sunday, both at Gary Kelley's Add’Vantage Funeral Service. 

Leslie, Charles, 81, industrial engineer and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, July 21. Graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Willard, Brianna, 23, formerly of Tulsa, died Sunday, July 18. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Zion Community Church, with graveside service following, Green Acres Cemetery, Sperry. Dillon, Sand Springs. 

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Ramsey, Imogene, 89, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 21. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa. 

Watkins, Daryl, 59, American Airlines aircraft maintenance crew chief, died Wednesday, July 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Foundations Church, Tulsa.

White, Robert, 64, retired Air Force master sergeant, died Tuesday, July 20. Visitation 12:30-2 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mountain Grove, Mo.

Sand Springs

Peggs, Freeda, 87, executive secretary, died Wednesday, July 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Dillon Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery.

Sapulpa

Reed, Dennis Deral, 70, truck driver and Army veteran, died Tuesday, July 20. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Smith Funeral Home Chapel.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

